Mavis Whiteside Murray, 83, of Temple, Georgia passed away Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born in Anniston, Alabama on Sept. 12, 1937, daughter of late Henry Cecil Whiteside and the late Helen Watson Whiteside.
She is survived by her sons: Jeff Murray; Mark Murray; Keith Murray and Kip Murray; granddaughter; Lauren Kimbrough Cowan and her husband Will; granddaughter Mavis Murray; grandson Mark Murray and several great-grandchildren; brother: Cecil Whiteside Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Murray.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held at Mozley Memorial Gardens, Lithia Springs, Georgia on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.
