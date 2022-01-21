Maxine Rose “Granny” Brown, 87, of Whitesburg and formerly of Douglasville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Maxine was born on Feb. 18, 1934, in Buchanan, Virginia to the late Julius and Rosa Rose. Maxine was born at the height of the Great Depression. Her father was a coal miner and died when she was 16 years old. With the death of her father, she went to work helping her mother on the family farm and caring for her other siblings. In 1952, she married Jake Boyd “J.B.” Brown and went on to have 8 children — 7 boys and 1 girl. It was in 1960 that Maxine gave her life to Christ and was saved. Maxine was a true pioneer and in 1974, with help from J.B., she started the Brown’s Pool Company, which became a full service and retail swimming pool business serving the South Cobb area and later expanded into Douglas County.
Maxine was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and serving them in any way she could. She was a great cook and loved cooking meals for her family. She was always kind and encouraging to everyone, no matter if they were a stranger. She lived a selfless life in service of her family and those around her. Her love and encouragement will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and four sisters; husband, Jake Boyd “J.B.” Brown; and sons, Gary Brown and Michael Brown.
Those that remain to carry on Maxine’s legacy include her daughter, Patti Bradley and husband, Dick, of Carrollton; sons, Barry Brown and wife, Sylvia, of San Antonio, TX, Phil Brown of Hiram, Jay Brown of Douglasville, Matt Brown and wife, Charity, of Whitesburg, Joel Brown of Hiram; sisters, Arizona (Kat) Joyce of Richlands, VA and Juanita Blankenship and husband, Dempsey, of Orangeburg, S.C. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.
A visitation for Maxine will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at King’s Way Baptist Church, 6456 The Kings Way, Douglasville. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. A graveside service will occur Saturday at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, 11261 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Douglasville.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
