Maxine Suggs, 80, of Douglasville, passed away on on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

She was born in Atlanta on July 24, 1942, daughter of the late Frank Thomas Suggs and the late Sarah Cleone Watts Suggs.

Service information

Aug 31
Visitation
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 31
Funeral
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 31
Interment
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
2:00PM
Westview Cemetery
1680 Westview Drive, S.W.
Atlanta, GA 30310
