Maxine Suggs, 80, of Douglasville, passed away on on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
She was born in Atlanta on July 24, 1942, daughter of the late Frank Thomas Suggs and the late Sarah Cleone Watts Suggs.
She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Mahaffey (Charles); nephews, Michael Brett Suggs, Steven Jason Suggs; great-nieces, Skylar Suggs, Sidney Suggs; great-nephew, Hunter Suggs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Thomas Suggs and sister-in-law, Peggy Sue Suggs.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Long officiating.
Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
