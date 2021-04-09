Maxine Watkins, 78, of Douglasville, died Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, 9190 Campbellton St., Douglasville, GA 30134.
Interment took place at Rosehaven Cemetery, 8640 Rose Ave. Douglasville, 30134.
A viewing took
place from 5 p.m. to
7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Funeral Home Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson
Ave. Douglasville, GA 30134.
The remains were placed in the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of services.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
