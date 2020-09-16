Mrs. Melanie Leigh Knight, age 36 of Senoia, Georgia passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
She was born January 18, 1984, in Anderson, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Mr. Michael Lee Hampton and Mrs. Rachel Marett Bowman.
Mrs. Knight was an amazing mother and wife. Raising her beautiful children and watching their many activities brought her tremendous pride and happiness.
She also loved spending time with close friends, especially trips with her best girlfriends and family time at the beach and lake.
Melanie greatly enjoyed reading books, taking walks, giving sweet gifts to friends and decorating for the holidays. Fresh flowers often adorned her home.
Mrs. Knight is survived by her husband of 17 years, Mr. William “Billy” Bryant Knight of Senoia, Georgia; daughter, Madison Elizabeth Knight of Senoia, Georgia; son, William Bryant Knight, II of Senoia, Georgia; mother, Rachel Marett Bowman of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Tommy Hampton of Newnan, Georgia; nephew, Tyler Hampton.
Private Services will be held.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.