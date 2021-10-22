Melissa Ann Crass, age 55 of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 16, 1966 to the late Thomas L. Fainn and Lillie Mae White Fainn. She was a loving mother, wife, sister and daughter. She brought so much joy to the lives of others.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Tim Crass; children, Victoria Dawkins (John), Jonathan Crass, Kayla Martin (Chris); mother, Lillie Mae White Fainn; sister Denise Caldwell; brothers Thomas “Sam” Fainn, Anthony Fainn.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville GA on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home Monday, October 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. The service will be officiated by Stacy Dillard. Serving as Pallbearers- Jimmy Sheets, Alex Gomez, Chris Kubicek, Bryce Kubicek, Brandon Caldwell, Colton Hamrick.
Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
