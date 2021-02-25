Melissa Joy Antle, 46, went home to her Heavenly father on February 22, 2021. Melissa was born to Lee and Elinor Davis on September 17, 1974. As the youngest in her family, Melissa grew up alongside many of her nieces and nephews in Douglasville, Georgia.
In 2008, Melissa met Ben, the love of her life, and moved to Columbus, Ohio. The two were married for 11 glorious years and raised four wonderful children. Melissa loved Jesus and was an active member of her church family where she loved to serve in children’s music ministry.
Melissa truly lived out her middle name – “Joy.” The simplest things brought her great joy – studying God’s word with her friends, listening to live music, enjoying a piece of key lime pie at the beach – but the greatest joy of her days was time spent with her family and friends. After graduating from Kennesaw State University, Melissa worked as a high school guidance counselor and later served as the director of Bright Star United Methodist Preschool in Douglasville, Georgia. She got so much joy from working with and being around children, but her proudest contribution was being home and raising her four children. Melissa loved to be outdoors and she and her family spent every minute they could camping or boating, but the place she felt most alive was with her face turned toward the sun and her toes in the sand of Cape San Blas, Florida. Being near the water nourished her soul and made her feel alive. Melissa truly loved people and never missed an opportunity to celebrate. She loved to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, and even Friday night movie nights. She was truly the embodiment of joy and goodness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Elinor Davis, and her sister Barbie Teal. She is survived by her beloved husband Ben, her children, Leah, Nate, Bella, and Grace, her siblings, Dee (Greg), Dan (Delene), Margie, and Zak (Chelsea), her mother-in-law Joyce Puccio (Bob), and her nieces and nephews, Theresa, Andrew, Jonathon, Dan, Jeff, Jennifer, Meghan, Shannon, Levi, Micah, Ryan, and Tyler.
Melissa fought and battled with breast cancer for nine years, but she did not lose the fight. Through all of the grueling treatments and procedures she lived a wonderful life. Even in the midst of hardship, Melissa always held firm to God and left a legacy of faith for her family. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. “Plans to prosper you, and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11.
A celebration of life will be held in Melissa’s honor at New Hope Church in Powell, Ohio on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Church or a charity of your choice in Melissa's name.
