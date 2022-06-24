Mr. Michael Aaron Wilson, age 64, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. The son of the late Mr. Lewis Cross and Mrs. Florence Cross. Mr. Wilson loved books, old movies, traveling, space history and computers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his best friends.
He is survived by his sisters, Delores Adkins, Janet Martinez, Barbara Lane, Linda Strauss and Judy Williams; sister-in-law Maxine Wilson and family; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the state of Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida.
The family will have a Celebration of Life planned for a later day.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
