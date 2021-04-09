Mr. Michael
Wayne Barnhill
“Big Mike”, 71,
of Douglasville, Georgia passed
away Thursday,
April 8, 2021.
He was born
Dec. 12, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Russell Wallace Barnhill and the
late Mrs. Mildred Sanders Barnhill. Mr. Barnhill proudly served his country as a Veteran of the United States Army. For 34 years he worked for Norfolk Southern Railway as a third generation railway man before
he retired. He was
a family oriented
man. He enjoyed
the outdoors, working in his garden and yard. He was a big Falcons, Braves and Bulldogs Fan. Mr. Barnhill was of the Christian Faith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Barnhill; sister, Pamela Smith.
Mr. Barnhill is survived by his
wife of 49 years,
Mrs. Christel
Muller Barnhill
of Douglasville, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-laws, Michael J. and
Ginger Barnhill of Winston, Georgia, Rusty and Rebekah Barnhill of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Daniel Barnhill of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Margie Brown of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Brian Barnhill of Temple, Georgia; six grandchildren, Ariel, Katy, Philip, Alexandra, Sarah, Vivien; two great-grandchildren, Aria and Luca;
several nieces
and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Ikey Watson officiating.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville.
