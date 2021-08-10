Michael Ean Ray, 51, of Lithia Springs, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dexter Landers officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Harmony Church Cemetery in Mableton.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

Service information

Aug 13
Visitation
Friday, August 13, 2021
10:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 13
Funeral
Friday, August 13, 2021
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 13
Burial
Friday, August 13, 2021
2:30PM
Mt. Harmony Cemetery
581 Veterans Memorial Highway SW
Mableton, GA 30126
