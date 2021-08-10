Michael Ean Ray, 51, of Lithia Springs, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dexter Landers officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Harmony Church Cemetery in Mableton.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
