Mr. Michael Herbert Frank, age 74, of Temple, Georgia, passed away with his loving family beside him on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He was born on March 11, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael loved the beach and sailboats, hot air balloons, racing, and having lots of adventures. He also loved camping and racing dirt track. Michael was a Veteran of the United States Army and was proud to serve our country. Janet and Michael’s home was always open for anyone needing a place to stay or live. He retired from Lucent Technology where he worked as a project manager and then started A&F Home Inspections. Most of all, Michael loved his family, especially those grandbabies. He loved reading to them and taking them to church. Most of all, Michael loved his loving and devoted wife, Janet.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard and Charlie (Smith) Frank and his granddaughter, Megan Frank.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Janet Frank; his girls, Jennifer (Michael) Cuendet and Doodlebug; his brothers, Kyle (Saundra) Frank and Wayne (Ira) Frank and their respective families; his grandchildren, Bailey Frank, Jackson Cuendet, and Maggie Cuendet; his great-grandchildren, Levi Michael and Logan Scott; his beloved Pomeranian, Roxie; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Mike Bovington officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Michael by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
