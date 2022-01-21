Michael J. Riley, 63, of Douglasville, passed Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home with loved ones by his side.
Michael was born Oct. 15, 1958, in Marlette, MI, to the late Richard and Donna (Gould) Riley. Michael graduated Mayville High School in 1977 and moved to Marietta, GA, in 1980, before moving to Douglasville in 1989. Michael married Cindy Haney on Oct. 31, 2013, in Douglasville. He worked at Baker Equipment as a Hydraulics Mechanic and Welder for over 20 years before deciding to retire in 2014. He enjoyed working on cars, yard work, cooking and relaxing on his back porch.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Riley; his two daughters, Michelle Riley, of Suwannee, and Maryanne (David) Brown of Villa Rica; two stepsons Steven (Ashley) Brown and Phillip Wheeling; two granddaughters, Aubree and Kinsley Brown; step granddaughter Stevi Brown; two brothers, Robert (Sharon) Riley and Brian (Carol) Riley; three sisters, Susan Stilson, Laurel (Edwin) Pauley and Kay (Marvin) Gohs; two aunts and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his nephew Joshua Stilson.
No services are planned at this time.
