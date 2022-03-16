Michael Joseph Karaty Jr., 66, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
He was born Sept. 16, 1955, in Miami, Florida son of the late Mr. Michael Joseph Sr. and the late Mrs. Jean Karaty. Mr. Karaty was a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed cooking and loved being around his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Mike (Stephanie) Karaty III; grandchildren, Michael Karaty IV and Mia Karaty.
According to Mr. Karaty’s wishes he was cremated, a celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at New Covenant United Methodist Church Douglasville. A service in Michael’s home of Miami, Florida will precede the following weekend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Murphy Harpst Life and Hope for Children Foundation.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Douglasville.
