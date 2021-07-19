Mr. Michael “Mike” Andrew Dickinson,
72, of Douglasville,
died Saturday, July 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will
be conducted Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. from First Baptist Church of Douglasville. He will lie at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
