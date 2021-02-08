Michael “Mike” Eugene Walker, 72, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
He was born in LaGrange, Georgia on Nov. 17, 1948, to the late Robert E. Walker and the late Ophelia Pitts Walker. He graduated from Douglas County High School class of 1968. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Mike was a proud employee of Southern Tea Company for 46 years where he worked as a machinist. He could fix anything broken. He loved his wife more than life itself. Mike loved spending time at the lake with his family and friends and fishing with the grandkids. He was an avid sports fan and supported his grandkids in all sports activities. He loved UGA Dawgs. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Morris Walker; children, Amanda Settle and husband Chris, Jason Michael Walker, Greg Walker and wife Dodie; grandchildren, Bailey Walker, Michael “Mick” Settle, Ellie Settle, Evan Settle, Logan Walker, Jordan Walker; brothers, Reverend Robert “Bob” Walker and wife Bonnie, Raymond Walker and wife Jan, Hugh Walker and wife Deb; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
In addition to his parents, Mike was also preceded in death by his brothers, James L. Walker and Mark Walker.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Bob Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Walker, Mick Settle, Bailey Walker, Jimmy Massingill, Kevin Smith, Tommy Deming. Evan Settle, Logan Walker, and Jordan Walker will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
The service will be livestreamed and the link may be accessed via the Tribute Wall section of Michael Walker found at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
