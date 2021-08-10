Mr. Michael “Mike” Jay Pafford, 67, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. Keith Stell officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at. www.stjude.org., or Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at www.choa.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
