Michael Rogers, 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Claxton at Eastside Baptist Church on Jan. 9.
The family will gather for visitation at Eastside Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with the service to follow at noon.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton or First Baptist Church in Lithia Springs.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
