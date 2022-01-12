Ms. Michelle Reneé Williams Morgan, 55, of Douglasville, died Jan. 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. Ms. Morgan will lie at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at West Metro Church of God in Douglasville, with the funeral service to immediately follow at 12 p.m. at West Metro Church of God in Douglasville.
