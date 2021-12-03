Mildred Elizabeth Kello, age 88, of Douglasville, Georgia went to “green pastures” on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was born October 24, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland. She loved her family very much and was an extremely supportive wife and mother. She enjoyed helping others and volunteered in various church activities, as well as in Civitan International. She also participated in activities at Woody Fite Senior Center
and Powder Springs Senior Center. Mrs. Kello loved God and served as a pastor’s wife at the Restoration Church of Jesus Christ. She loved plants of all kinds.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 64 years, Harold Kello, Sr.; father, William McNeal; mother, Thelma (Quinn) McNeal; and brother, William “Billy” McNeal.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, son, Harold Kello, Jr. of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters, Terri Tidwell (Jeff) of Griffin, Georgia, Sharon Guerrero of Douglasville, Georgia, who was also her caregiver, and Susan Hoskins of Ft. Mitchell, Alabama; six grandchildren, James Kello, Elise Edmondson, Anastasia “Stasi” Harper, Jeffrey Tidwell, William Tidwell and Dusty Hoskins; six great-grandchildren, Leah Edmondson, Sydney Edmondson, Reagan Edmondson, Spencer Hoskins, Oliver Hoskins and Eli Hoskins; as well as numerous other loved ones, family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Following the service, Mrs. Kello will be laid to rest at Mozley Memorial Gardens, 3180 S. Sweetwater Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mildred Kello to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131, www.parkinson.org and/or Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 2079 Midway Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135, www.sunsethills.church
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Kello family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.