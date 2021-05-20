Mildred Yvonne Baggett, 65, died May 17, 2021.

There is a memorial serviced planned for Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at 139 Gardner St., Austell, Ga 30168.

Roy Davis Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Baggett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.