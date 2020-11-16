Minister Nathaniel Cheeks, 63, died Saturday, Nov.14,
2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at noon at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, under the direction of The Bishop David and First Lady Wanda Kimbrough.
Interment will follow the service in Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton, Georgia with Minister Cheeks’ sons and nephews serving as Pallbearers.
The cortege will depart from 1127 Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, Georgia at 11:30 a.m. sharp.
In lieu of flowers, condolences and contributions may be made payable to Ann Cheeks, in care of Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, P. O. Box 2015, Douglasville, GA., 30133.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
