Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 5:19 pm
Monique Sterling, 53, of Lithia Springs, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Dr. Ron Sailor officiating.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from
the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Sterling family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
