Morgan Andrew Wilkey Jr., 78, of Douglasville, died Aug. 28, 2023.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Service information

Sep 9
Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 9, 2023
10:00AM
Sweetwater Baptist Church
2308 Sweetwater Church Road
Douglasville, GA 30134
