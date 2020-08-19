Mrs. Morgan Lynn Newborn, age 37 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020.
She was born October 4, 1982, in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of Mr. Ronald Eugene Willis and Ms. Lynda Whitten Willis. Mrs. Newborn was an Office Manager for ICS Contract Services. She was a creative writer and artist. She loved to celebrate Halloween, shooting guns, and crocheting. Mrs. Newborn loved her dogs, Cricket and Abel very much. She loved being a mom more than anything.
She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Thomas Danny Newborn, Sr.
Mrs. Newborn is survived by her husband, Thomas Danny Newborn, Jr. of Lithia Springs, Georgia; son, Tripp Evan Newborn of Lithia Springs, Georgia; father, Ronald Eugene Willis of Greensboro, Georgia; mother, Lynda Whitten Willis of Ellijay, Georgia; step-mother, Nell Willis of Greensboro, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Chad and Aimee Willis of Knoxville, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Sharon Newborn of Lithia Springs, Georgia; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Chelsea and Tim Jones of Lithia Springs, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Emma and Olivia Jones and Miles and Graham Willis; grandmother-in-law, Pauline Parson of Douglasville, Georgia; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family also survive.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations please be made to The Lupus Foundation of America, 65 E. Northfield Road D,1L, Livingston, NJ 07039
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
