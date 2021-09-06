Myra Elaine Collins Berryhill, 71, of Lithia Springs, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
The family received friends on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at the funeral home with Rev. Brian Berryhill and Rev. Jason Berryhill officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.