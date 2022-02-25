Nan Fugate, 83, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. She is the daughter of late Roy Forest Ashworth and the late Dona Mae Williams.
Ms. Fugate was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughters, Carol Ann Woodall and Donna Sue Nelson; three sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy and James Rennicks of Douglasville; eight grandchildren/great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Ms. Fugate’s wishes, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
