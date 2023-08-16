Nancy Prewitt Whittaker, age 76, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was born September 9, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nancy was the Salutatorian of the 1964 Class of Aiken High School in Cincinnati. Family-Oriented best describes Nancy—a devoted wife of 55 years, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, loving sibling, and a steady, peaceful calm to all who knew her. She graduated the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish. She studied at the University of Salamanca in Spain. Nancy retired from the Douglas County School System in 2008 leaving a lasting impact on the students and her former co-workers. She was the first Spanish teacher when Alexander High School opened and was instrumental in building the first Foreign Language Program at Alexander. She helped to build the “Cougar Spirit.”
In 1967, Nancy went on a blind date with Mark Whittaker and met the love of her life. They were married on October 4, 1968. Their love story is one for the ages. Many words describe Nancy, but she was known for her consistent walk in her Christian Faith, her kindness and loyalty, and her peaceful strength that she offered up to those in her presence. She had a wry sense of humor, but most of all, she shared her love to everyone she knew.
