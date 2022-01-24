Nancy Elizabeth (Padgett) Adams, 67, of Winston, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, following a two-year battle with cancer.
A native of Douglas County, Nancy was born on Jan. 19, 1955, in Douglasville, to Dorothy “Dot” Bennett Padgett and the late William David “Dave” Padgett. She grew up in Douglasville and was a 1973 graduate of Douglas County High School. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a friend to all who knew her. Nancy enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Canasta Queens of Douglasville. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Douglasville.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Michael Duane Adams; her mother, Dorothy “Dot” Bennett Padgett; children, Amy Bergstrom (Sean), Ivy Adams, Carla Landrum (Matthew); siblings, Ted Padgett (Renee), Cameron Padgett (Sherri) and Gail Padgett; grandchildren, Haylie Donahue, Addison Donahue, Stella Brazie and Neal Bergstrom; aunt, Mary Elizabeth Bolding; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Adams family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
