Nancy S. Mericier, 71, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
She was born
in Hollywood,
Florida on May
16, 1950, daughter
of the late Granville Ellis and the late Catherine Medlin. Nancy was a homemaker and
a loving Nana to
her 8 grandchildren.
Nancy is
survived by her children, Aaron Ghadiyali of Costa Rica, Jason Mericier (Jaimie Crowell) of Douglasville, Georgia, Cathy Graham (Shannon) of Waco, Georgia, Aimee Mericier (Doug Loudermilk) of Douglasville, Georgia; 8 loving grandchildren;
sisters, Kathy
Walters (Bob) of Indiana, Tammy Waggoner (Steve)
of Georgia.
In addition to
her parents, she
was preceded in
death by her
husband, Luders Mericier; infant daughter, Jennifer Mericier; sisters, Arlene Shayne and Ann Tyler.
A memorial
service will be held
at a later date.
You may share
your thoughts
and condolences online at www.high
towersmemorial.
com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
