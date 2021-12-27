Nancy S. Mericier, 71, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

She was born

in Hollywood,

Florida on May

16, 1950, daughter

of the late Granville Ellis and the late Catherine Medlin. Nancy was a homemaker and

a loving Nana to

her 8 grandchildren.

Nancy is

survived by her children, Aaron Ghadiyali of Costa Rica, Jason Mericier (Jaimie Crowell) of Douglasville, Georgia, Cathy Graham (Shannon) of Waco, Georgia, Aimee Mericier (Doug Loudermilk) of Douglasville, Georgia; 8 loving grandchildren;

sisters, Kathy

Walters (Bob) of Indiana, Tammy Waggoner (Steve)

of Georgia.

In addition to

her parents, she

was preceded in

death by her

husband, Luders Mericier; infant daughter, Jennifer Mericier; sisters, Arlene Shayne and Ann Tyler.

A memorial

service will be held

at a later date.

You may share

your thoughts

and condolences online at www.high

towersmemorial.

com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

