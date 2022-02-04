Nell Smith, 86, Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
She was born in Douglas County on April 15, 1935, to the late Elbert Daniel and the late Bessie Wallis Daniel.
Nell was retired from the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office where she worked in the warrant division. She loved reading, gardening and ceramics. However, there was nothing she loved more than her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nell and her husband, Richard, were members of Liberty Baptist Church in Douglasville for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard Smith; brothers, Howard Daniel and Elmo Daniel; and sisters, Jerri Walraven and Jewell Richardson.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws, Candy and Terry Eubanks and Caren and Chris Dale; grandchildren, Whitney and Dustin Rogers and Courtney Eubanks; great-grandchildren, Camden Rogers and Ava Rogers; sister, Hilda Smith; sister-in-laws, Joan Simon and Marilyn White; and a number of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Terry Marbut officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
of Douglasville.
