Nellie Louise Dyer, 72, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Nellie was born March 1, 1950, in Gadsden, Alabama. She was a woman of many talents, loving to crochet and knit. She collected bells, loved eating catfish, loved anything blue, and was crazy about Tweety Bird and
all Looney Tunes.
In her spare time, Nellie loved fishing. She loved wrestling and was an avid fan
of Monique. Nellie was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lewis V. and Mattie (Proctor) Vaughn; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Eddie Dover; and a brother, L. V. Vaughn.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of over 30 years, Danny D. Dyer; son, Timothy Dyer (Barbara); daughters, Wanda Glenn and Holly Long; brothers, Bill Vaughn (Janice) and Mike Vaughn; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta with the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Dyer family may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
