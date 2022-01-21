Newton Cary Wood, 86, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
He was born in Atlanta, on July 23, 1935. He had a wonderful memory with names, dates, etc. He was interested in carpentry and would often go antiquing and ramble around. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked to work in the yard, birdwatching, feeding birds, and building birdhouses. Mr. Wood loved animals of all kinds — from dogs to horses. He loved his life and his family dearly. He told his wife that he loved her all the time. A kind and generous man, Mr. Wood was always willing to help others.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Newton and Minnie Wood; his four siblings, Billie Mims, Genie Hollis, Lonnie Wood, and Diane Wood; and son-in-law, Todd Shurden.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia; his children, Lisa (Jim) Lanham, Patricia Shurden, and Robert (Lisa) Devillier; grandson, Daniel Reyes; and beloved dogs, Candy, Linus and Smiley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the Rosehaven Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Larry Tucker officiating.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
