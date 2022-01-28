Mr. Newton Cary Wood, 86, of Douglasville, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the Rosehaven Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Larry Tucker officiating.

Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Newton Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos