Nicholas Elton Fenno, 67, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023, in Woodbine, MD, at Gilchrist Hospice with his son, Jacob Elton Fenno at his side.
Nicholas, one of five children, was born on July 7, 1955 in Boulder, Co., to Elton and Mary Fenno. He grew up in numerous places including Boulder, Co, the Island of Guam, San Francisco, Ca, and finally Walla Walla, Wa where his father Elton came to retire from the Navy and begin his career as an educator at Walla Walla High School. Nicholas graduated in June 1973 at the age of 18 from Walla Walla High School, "Wa-High". After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps in October 1974 and served as a Legal Services Administrator on Okinawa with the 3rd Marine Division. Nicholas was a member of one of the first platoons to graduate from MCRD San Diego not to be sent directly to the Vietnam Conflict during that era. Nicholas served until 1976, received an Honorable Discharge and used his GI Bill to attend Eastern Washington University. While at Eastern Washington University he met Sandra Lynn Hardin, whom he married and had three children with, Jacob Elton, Alexander Vene, and Nicole Marie. After graduating college, Nicholas and Sandra moved to Kennesaw, Ga in 1981 to be near his sister Victoria, "Aunt Vicki" in search of more opportunities than the sleepy quiet town of Walla Walla, Wa could offer.
Nicholas reentered Active Reserves in the United States Marine Corps in 1984 as a Legal Services Administrator but then changed his Military Occupational Specialist (MOS) to Photo Journalist, a move that changed his life and fostered a passion he shared with everyone for the rest of his life, photography. Nicholas was in a near fatal car accident in 1988 and was medically separated at the rank of Sergeant from the Marines later that year.
After the Marines, Nicholas pursued a career in education and first began teaching children with intellectual disabilities and behavior disorders in Calhoun, Ga. After a divorce from Sandra in 1989, he moved to Douglasville, Ga where he taught at Chestnut Log Middle School. There he taught 7th Grade English and Reading. He later transferred to Chapel Hills Middle School, also in Douglasville, Ga, where he also taught 8th Grade English and Reading. Nicholas spent the next 17 years of his life teaching the children of Douglas County and the surrounding areas in Georgia.
In the classroom Nicholas was Mr. Fenno and his students admired and remembered him. For many years, as his own sons went through the Douglas County education system, they could not attend a single class, even in high school, where someone didnt know their father. Sometimes it was as if the students knew them, because Mr. Fenno loved to talk about his "troops" in class.
Nicholas was a devout Roman Catholic, in the tradition of his mother and father, and taught his children the Lords Prayer and read to them from a picture Ryrie Study Bible every night before bed. All of his children are now also Roman Catholics, following the faith introduced to them by their father. His faith was unbreakable and true. His favorite proverb, Proverb 3:5-6, Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, was observed all his life.
From December of 2005 to 2006, Nicholas worked through a grant to teach reading and english to children living in remote villages in Alaska. He would fly in little one-prop planes around the great wilderness to remote villages where he would teach and live with local residents.
In 2006, due to the failing health of his father Elton, he moved to Walla Walla, Wa to care for him and see to the management of his parents affairs in their golden years. From 2006 to 2020, Nicholas cared for his parents. Elton Earl Fenno passed in 2012 and Mary Jane Fenno in 2020.
The passing of his parents and his own ill health due to Atrial Fibrillation began to take a toll on Nicholas. In November of 2022, Nicholas had a heart attack and stroke, which caused dementia and speech impairment, as well as leaving him with limited mobility.
His children rushed to his aide and with the help of doctors, speech and physical therapists, tried to help recuperate Nicholas back to his former self. Nicholas children brought him to the East Coast where Nicholas could be closer to them while he was cared for. They were able to see their father fight to regain his abilities and he fought to the end. However, in April of 2023, Nicholas had another massive stroke which eventually lead to his passing on the 11th of April at noon. While in hospice, his son Jacob was able to quickly fly in from Atlanta to be by his side as he drew his last breathes on this earth.
Nicholas was a man of honor who always stressed the importance of family bonds. He loved with his whole heart and never judged anyone. He was a true friend, a model Marine, devoted Catholic, father, brother, and son.
Nicholas is survived by his children, Jacob, Alexander, and Nicole and his seven grandchildren, Albert Jacob (AJ), Nicole, Connor, Arthur, Elton, Sarah, and Oliver.
A memorial service for Nicholas will be held at 11 a.m. on June 17th, 2023 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 1350 Hearst Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319.
