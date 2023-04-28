Nicholas Elton Fenno, 67, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023, in Woodbine, MD, at Gilchrist Hospice with his son, Jacob Elton Fenno at his side.

Nicholas, one of five children, was born on July 7, 1955 in Boulder, Co., to Elton and Mary Fenno. He grew up in numerous places including Boulder, Co, the Island of Guam, San Francisco, Ca, and finally Walla Walla, Wa where his father Elton came to retire from the Navy and begin his career as an educator at Walla Walla High School. Nicholas graduated in June 1973 at the age of 18 from Walla Walla High School, "Wa-High". After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps in October 1974 and served as a Legal Services Administrator on Okinawa with the 3rd Marine Division. Nicholas was a member of one of the first platoons to graduate from MCRD San Diego not to be sent directly to the Vietnam Conflict during that era. Nicholas served until 1976, received an Honorable Discharge and used his GI Bill to attend Eastern Washington University. While at Eastern Washington University he met Sandra Lynn Hardin, whom he married and had three children with, Jacob Elton, Alexander Vene, and Nicole Marie. After graduating college, Nicholas and Sandra moved to Kennesaw, Ga in 1981 to be near his sister Victoria, "Aunt Vicki" in search of more opportunities than the sleepy quiet town of Walla Walla, Wa could offer. 

