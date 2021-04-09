Nick Kahrs, 72, of Douglasville, died Monday, April 5,

2021.

To honor Nick’s wishes, there will

not be any formal services.

Please consider a

gift in Nick’s memory

to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), ATT: Development, 875

N. Randolph St.,

Suite 225, Arlington,

VA 22203 or online

at www.nmcrs.org/donate. Please include Nick Kahrs name

and contact information for the family so that acknowledgement

can be sent to the

family. If you do not have a current address or phone number,

please provide them with Whitley-Garner’s information so that

we may forward it to Nick’s family.

Please take time

to leave condolences with the family or

share memories by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.

com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Nick Kahrs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.