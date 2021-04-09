Nick Kahrs, 72, of Douglasville, died Monday, April 5,
2021.
To honor Nick’s wishes, there will
not be any formal services.
Please consider a
gift in Nick’s memory
to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), ATT: Development, 875
N. Randolph St.,
Suite 225, Arlington,
VA 22203 or online
at www.nmcrs.org/donate. Please include Nick Kahrs name
and contact information for the family so that acknowledgement
can be sent to the
family. If you do not have a current address or phone number,
please provide them with Whitley-Garner’s information so that
we may forward it to Nick’s family.
Please take time
to leave condolences with the family or
share memories by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.
com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
