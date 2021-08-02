Nobie Ruth Fleming, 83, of Kaufman, TX, formerly of Lithia Springs, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in Hightower’s Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Mozley Memorial Gardens.
