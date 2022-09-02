Mr. Nolan Oscar Kell, age 83, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born on July 20, 1939 in Alpharetta, Georgia, to the late Horace A. and Floy Marshall Kell. Mr. Kell was a big fan of cars, Hot Rods specifically, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his youth, he enjoyed riding motorcycles. A successful businessman, he owned and operated Kell Radiator Service in Douglasville, Georgia, for many years. In his down time, he made knives — carving the wooden handles by hand. Mr. Kell was a long-time member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Dallas, Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie Lee (Crew) Kell; daughter, Sandra Rebecca “Becky” Kell; and two brothers, Arnold and Marshall Kell.

To plant a tree in memory of Nolan Kell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

