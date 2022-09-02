Mr. Nolan Oscar Kell, age 83, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born on July 20, 1939 in Alpharetta, Georgia, to the late Horace A. and Floy Marshall Kell. Mr. Kell was a big fan of cars, Hot Rods specifically, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his youth, he enjoyed riding motorcycles. A successful businessman, he owned and operated Kell Radiator Service in Douglasville, Georgia, for many years. In his down time, he made knives — carving the wooden handles by hand. Mr. Kell was a long-time member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Dallas, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie Lee (Crew) Kell; daughter, Sandra Rebecca “Becky” Kell; and two brothers, Arnold and Marshall Kell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Anthony Nolan Kell (Janet) and Renee Kell (Shawn Ulrich); and his 4 grandchildren, Brittany Mills, Brittany Kell, Ashton (Ryan) Rigby, and Andrew Kell (Abby LaVere).
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Tibbitts officiating. Mr. Kell will be laid to rest at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Dallas, Georgia, following the service.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory to the Kell family may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Nolan Kell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.