Mrs. Norma Ann Cruse Rutledge, age 81 of Douglasville, GA passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
She was born Jan. 22, 1939, in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Mr. Norman Sliver Cruse and the late Mrs. Ruby Redell Cruse. Mrs. Rutledge was a hair stylist for Styles and Fashion Salon. She loved to deer hunt and held the Douglas County record for a 17 point Buck for many years. Mrs. Rutledge was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Lynn Rutledge Priest; brothers, James Cruse, Bobby Cruse, and Harold Cruse; sisters, Peggy Brown, Betty Sodeikes, Mary Wadsworth.
Mrs. Rutledge is survived by her husband of 63 years, Mr. James Ollie Rutledge of Douglasville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Dianne Rutledge of Temple, GA; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to Covid-19 safety precautions and the family’s request, Private services will be conducted.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
