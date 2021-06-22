Norma "Ms. Gail" Nelms, 73, of Douglasville, died on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Her family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Rosehaven Chapel with a committal immediately following at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
