Norman Farrer Turnipseed, 99, of Douglasville passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
He was born in Fayette County, on Sept. 2, 1922, son of the late Charles Norman Turnipseed and the late Mary Farrer Turnipseed. Norman was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired with over 40 years of service as a Press Man at Montag Brothers. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Norman is survived by his children, Bill Turnipseed (Dale), Eddie Turnipseed (Ginger), and Linda Jones; grandchildren, Billy Turnipseed (Susan), Renee Miller (Bill), Mandy Turnipseed, Charlie Turnipseed (Brooke); and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Norman was also preceded in death by his wife, Sara Ruth Williams Turnipseed; son-in-law, Ken Jones; brother, James Turnipseed; sisters, Kathryn Turner and Virginia Adams.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the service time.
The funeral will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Larry Tucker officiating.
Interment will be at Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
