Norman Farrer Turnipseed, 99, of Douglasville passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

He was born in Fayette County, on Sept. 2, 1922, son of the late Charles Norman Turnipseed and the late Mary Farrer Turnipseed. Norman was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired with over 40 years of service as a Press Man at Montag Brothers. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Service information

Aug 2
Visitation
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 2
Funeral
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
