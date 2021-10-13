Mr. Norman Hayden Stacey Sr., age 88, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Friday, October 8, 2021.
Mr. Stacey was born in Carroll County, Georgia on October 31, 1932, the son of the late Reese Stacey and Ozell Portwood Stacey. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a retired Insurance Executive for Fidelity Union Life owning his agency for over 50 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Roxanne Jenkins of Lithia Springs;son and daughter-in-law, Norman Hayden Jr. and Sandra Stacey of Douglasville; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Reba of Lawrenceville along with several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Stacey and a granddaughter.
Graveside service and Interment took place Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Lee Wimberly officiating.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers were Norman H. Stacey Jr., Hayden Stacey, Jesse Jenkins, Kenneth McClendon and Adam McBain.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton.
