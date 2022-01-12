Norman Stephen Brazel, 76, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3027 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 10-11:45 a.m.
The funeral service will be held immediately after the viewing at noon with Bishop Bobby Riggs officiating. Services can be viewed via a Zoom link at https://zoom.us/j/97133822566?
Interment will
occur immediately after the services at Rosehaven Cemetery, 8640 Rose Ave., Douglasville.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
