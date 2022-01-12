Norman Stephen Brazel, 76, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

The family will receive friends at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3027 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 10-11:45 a.m.

The funeral service will be held immediately after the viewing at noon with Bishop Bobby Riggs officiating. Services can be viewed via a Zoom link at https://zoom.us/j/97133822566?

Interment will

occur immediately after the services at Rosehaven Cemetery, 8640 Rose Ave., Douglasville.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

Service information

Jan 13
Service
Thursday, January 13, 2022
11:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint
3027 Chapel Hill Rd
Douglasville,, Georgia 30135
Jan 13
Visitation
Thursday, January 13, 2022
9:00AM-10:45AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3027 Chapel Hill Rd
Douglasville , Georgia 30135
