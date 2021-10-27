Olivia Irene Lauharn Turner of Douglasville died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Mrs. Turner was born June 20, 1925, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Barbara Freehling Lauharn. Her husband , Thomas Dudley Turner preceded her death in 1975. She graduated from high school in Youngstown, Ohio. She worked in the chemistry laboratory at US Sheet and Tube during World War II.
Mrs. Turner was active in Girl Scouts, and taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of United Methodist Women and the United Christian Ministries Triad, a curator at the Cultural Arts center, a tutor for the Literacy Council, and a mentor at Annette Winn Elementary. She belonged to Keenagers and Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
She leaves a daughter, Susan T. and a son-in-law, James W. Stephenson of Douglasville, and two step grand-children, Christopher and Candace Stephenson of Mississippi.
Mrs. Turner was an organ donor since 1980 and willed her body to Emory University School of Medicine.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Douglasville Public Library.
