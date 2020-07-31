Ollie Frances Taylor Pendley, 90, of Lithia Springs, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Aug, 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A funeral will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Interment will
follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Austell Christian Church, 5624 Edith Street or P. O. Box
649, Austell, Georgia, 30106., 770-944-3341.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
