Mr. Olphus Hinton Adams Jr., 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
He was born July 29, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Olphus Hinton Adams Sr. and the late Mrs. Eva Louise Bryson Adams. Mr. Adams served our county as a United States Navy Veteran. He was also a member of the Sons of The Confederate Veterans, National Rifle Association, American Legion, Sons of American Revolution, and Georgia Ceramic Association.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Gene Adams; step-mother, Annie Adams.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda June Duffey Adams of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Vickie Adams Reed and Kevin Reed of Buchanan, Georgia; step-daughters and son-in-law, Kimberly June Larson and George Tiu of Hampton, Georgia, Allison Larson Smith of Dallas, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Tami Larson of Powder Springs, Georgia; adopted son, David Carter Duffey of Savannah, Georgia; sister, Barbara Cooper of Locust Grove, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, Jessica and Josh Robinson of Buchanan, Georgia, Brittany and Josh Jenkins of Dallas, Georgia, Megan Tiu and Ronald Martin III of Atlanta, Georgia, Courtney and Derrick Summerville of Buchanan, Georgia, Jacob Larson and Hannali Davis of Powder Springs, Georgia, Robert Hinzpeter of Buchanan, Georgia, Miranda Larson of Kennesaw, Georgia, Emma Larson of Powder Springs, Georgia, Levi Smith and Aaron Smith, The Twins, of Dallas, Georgia, Dialo Duffey of College Park, Georgia; two great grandchildren, Makayla Vincent of Dallas, Georgia, Brooklyn Burrell of Dallas, Georgia; several nieces and nephews also survive along with best friends, Yvonne and Cecil Price.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Matt Larson officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
