Opal Turner Reid, 89, of Winston, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Reid officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Melrose Hills.
