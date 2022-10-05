Ora Lee Pate Lightsey, 85, of Villa Rica, died Oct. 4, 2022.

The family will celebrate her life privately at a later date. Mrs. Lightsey will be laid to rest, next to her husband at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Rd in Villa Rica.

