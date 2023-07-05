Funeral services for Oscar Larry West, age 84, of Winston, Georgia, were held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. CDT at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gene Ferrell officiating. Burial followed at Randolph Memory Gardens.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 12-1 p.m. CDT on Wednesday before services began.
Mr. West passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Wellstar Douglas Hospital in Douglasville, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ferrell West of Winston, GA; daughter, Tina Trejo (Jose) of Roanoke; two granddaughters, Erica Farmer and Mercedes Trejo; two brothers, Dean West (Lynne) of Powder Springs, GA, and Don West (Kathy) of Pikesville, TN; and a brother-in-law, Keith Manfield of Douglasville, GA.
Pallbearers will be Jose Trejo, Joseph Ferrell, and Nico Anthony.
A Lafayette, Georgia native, Mr. West was born on November 3, 1938, the son of Homer Lee and Effie Mae Jones West. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran and was extremely patriotic. Mr. West was a member of the Lithia Springs Church of God. After being born again in May of 1980, he was always praying for his family and others. Mr. West could build or fix almost anything. He built most of his own home. He also worked as a truck driver and in maintenance for the USPS. Mr. West was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clifton West and Roger West; and one sister, Ann West Manfield.
Quattlebaum Funeral Home, Roanoke, Alabama
