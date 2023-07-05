Funeral services for Oscar Larry West, age 84, of Winston, Georgia, were held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. CDT at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gene Ferrell officiating. Burial followed at Randolph Memory Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home from 12-1 p.m. CDT on Wednesday before services began.

To plant a tree in memory of Oscar West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.