Othelia Rollins, 89, of Winston, died Monday, May 9, 2022.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 12:30-2 p.m. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
