Pamela Ann Lum, 63, of Douglasville, died July 25, 2022.

The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Corky Addison officiating.

Service information

Jul 30
Service
Saturday, July 30, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jul 30
Interment
Saturday, July 30, 2022
2:00PM
Whispering Hill
3550 Mooty Bridge Rd
LaGrange , GA 30240
